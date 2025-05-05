Finally! Madhira town’s long-standing dream comes true

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka performed the bhoomi puja to mark the beginning of construction work for the underground drainage near the YSR statue in Madhira town.

Speaking on the occasion on Sunday, Bhatti informed that the work has been started with a sanction of Rs 128 crore to fulfil the long-standing desire of the people to establish underground drainage in Madhira town. He said that the government will take steps to provide better basic facilities to the people in the town. “The construction of the underground drainage project in Madhira town has been undertaken with a cost of Rs 128 crore, and the funds for this are being raised through the Telangana Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

The Dy CM said that as part of the underground drainage, a 99.56 km long sewerage pipeline, connections to 6,638 houses, and four sewage treatment plants are being constructed.

A 5 MLD STP will be constructed on Rayapatnam Road at the old dumping yard, a 0.9 MLD STP in Madupalli, a 0.4 MLD STP at Madhira Lake in Amberpet, and a 0.5 MLD STP at the Illandulapadu Sub-Registrar Office. Major storm water drains and RCC retaining wall will also be constructed.

Bhatti instructed concerned officials to complete the installation of EMS equipment, and that these works will be completed within two years. The construction company will have to maintain the works for 5 years after the completion in order to undertake the underground drainage works in Madhira town with quality.

He said that the concerned officials should continuously monitor the underground drainage construction works and ensure that there is no compromise on the quality standards. He said that the construction of underground drainage will improve the health of the city residents, reduce the spread of seasonal diseases, and contribute to increasing sanitation and greenery in the town.

Wyra MLA Malothu Ramdas Nayak, State Warehouses Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao, Khammam RDO Narasimha Rao, DCC President Puvvala Durga Prasad, and others present on the day.