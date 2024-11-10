Fire Breaks Out on Zaheerabad Highway; 8 Cars Destroyed in Blaze

Zaheerabad, Sangareddy District: A massive fire broke out on the Zaheerabad highway today when a container truck carrying cars caught fire. The incident occurred when the container, which was en route from Mumbai to Hyderabad, suddenly erupted in flames, engulfing the 8 vehicles it was transporting, including 4 Nexon cars.

The fire spread rapidly, causing significant damage to the cars inside the container. The truck driver, who noticed the fire in time, managed to pull over and alert emergency services. Firefighters from nearby stations quickly arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control after several hours of intense efforts.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, though initial reports suggest it may have been caused by an electrical fault or engine overheating. The container truck was carrying high-value cars, and the damage to the vehicles is expected to be substantial.

Local authorities are working to clear the highway, which was temporarily blocked during the firefighting operations. The incident has caused some traffic delays, but normalcy is expected to return soon.

