Flood Havoc in Boyalagudem: Farmer's Despair

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in Boyalagudem, submerging crops in floodwaters. Mukenna, a farmer who cultivated cotton seeds on two acres, expressed his despair as his entire crop was devastated. Standing in the floodwaters, he pleaded for government assistance.

Gadwal: Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in Boyalagudem, submerging crops in floodwaters. Mukenna, a farmer who cultivated cotton seeds on two acres, expressed his despair as his entire crop was devastated. Standing in the floodwaters, he pleaded for government assistance.

"Many farmers like me have suffered losses. The government must provide compensation immediately and construct bridges over the streams," he urged. He also requested that the video be shared widely to ensure that aid reaches the affected farmers.

X