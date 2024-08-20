Live
- Impact of Heavy Rains on Alampur Constituency, Jogulamba Gadwal District
- Central Team Conducts Research on Navabrahma Temples in Alampur
- Heavy Rains Disrupt Connectivity in Alampur Taluka; Congress Spokesperson Criticizes Previous Government
- Ex ZP Chairperson Saritha Vehicle met with a road mishap
- Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy Emphasizes Vigilance Amid Heavy Rains, Calls for Special Meetings on Revenue Act
- Tireless Worker Rajiv Gandhi Honored on His Birth Anniversary
- MEIL deploys 2,000 HP hi-tech oil drilling rig for ONGC in Rajahmundry
- Strict Action if Negligence in Health Programs Continues, Warns DMHO Dr. Siddappa
- Rajiv Gandhi - The Pioneer of the Modern Technological Revolution, Mallu Ravi
- MEIL Deploys Advanced 2000 HP Oil Drilling Rig in Rajahmundry for ONGC
Just In
Flood Havoc in Boyalagudem: Farmer's Despair
Highlights
Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in Boyalagudem, submerging crops in floodwaters. Mukenna, a farmer who cultivated cotton seeds on two acres, expressed his despair as his entire crop was devastated. Standing in the floodwaters, he pleaded for government assistance.
Gadwal: Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in Boyalagudem, submerging crops in floodwaters. Mukenna, a farmer who cultivated cotton seeds on two acres, expressed his despair as his entire crop was devastated. Standing in the floodwaters, he pleaded for government assistance.
"Many farmers like me have suffered losses. The government must provide compensation immediately and construct bridges over the streams," he urged. He also requested that the video be shared widely to ensure that aid reaches the affected farmers.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS