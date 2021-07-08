Top
Focus on Palle Prakruti Vanams: Priyanka Varghese

Priyanka Varghese, OSD (Haritha Haram) to Chief Minister, inspecting the gravity canal at Kannepally pump house, a component of KLIP
Priyanka Varghese, OSD (Haritha Haram) to Chief Minister, who appreciated the good work done by the district officials in developing Palle Prakruti Vanam at Kudurupalli village under Mahadevpur mandal wanted them to focus on other villages as well

Bhupalpally: Priyanka Varghese, OSD (Haritha Haram) to Chief Minister, who appreciated the good work done by the district officials in developing Palle Prakruti Vanam at Kudurupalli village under Mahadevpur mandal wanted them to focus on other villages as well. Varghese, who was here on Thursday, reviewed the implementation of Haritha Haram.

Later, she inspected Lakshmi Barrage (Medigadda) and enquired about the availability of Godavari waters with the Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation (KLIP) officials.

Referring to the brimming Lakshmi barrage, she said that KLIP made it possible.

She told the forest officials to plant saplings in the open area near the barrage. She also inspected Lakshmi (Kannepally) Pump House where she was explained about filling the gravity canal by motors by the officials. Jayashankar-Bhupalpally In-charge Collector Krishna Aditya and additional collector Rizwan Sheikh Basha were among others present.

