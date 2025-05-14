Former Minister Niranjan Reddy Slams State Govt Over Paddy Procurement Crisis, Highlights Farmer Distress

Mahabubnagar: Former Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has strongly criticized the Congress-led state government for its failure to address the growing crisis faced by paddy farmers in the district. He condemned the administration for prioritizing events like beauty pageants while farmers are struggling to sell their produce.

Speaking to the media late on Wednesday, Niranjan Reddy said, "While farmers are reeling under distress, it is shameful that the government is focused on beauty contests instead of procurement issues. The situation is heart-wrenching."

He highlighted that farmers, despite the government’s unfulfilled promises, have worked hard to cultivate their crops. However, they are now encountering severe hardships at the procurement stage, with delays, mismanagement, and lack of transparency plaguing the entire process.

Every day, farmers across the district are staging dharnas and protests on the streets, demanding immediate procurement of their harvested paddy. “These are not politically motivated protests. Farmers are coming out on their own because their livelihoods are at stake,” Niranjan Reddy asserted.

He questioned the government's inaction: "Why is the government failing to purchase the crop it promised to buy? Why are farmers forced to wait endlessly at procurement centers?" He noted that the process of weighing and transporting paddy to mills is taking up to 20 days, causing spoilage amid severe summer heat.

The former minister also pointed out that the collapse of the transport system has worsened the crisis. He alleged that transport tenders are now being handed out to Congress party workers, even those without vehicles, leading to major delays. In contrast, he claimed that under the BRS regime, tenders were awarded transparently, and contractors were held accountable.

Adding to farmers’ woes is the shortage of gunny bags. Reddy stated that poor-quality sacks are being used, leading to grain spoilage. Millers are allegedly exploiting the situation by deducting weights unfairly, with no government oversight.

The former minister also raised concerns over crop losses due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms. Soaked and damaged paddy has become a common issue, and yet no compensation has been announced. "Who will take responsibility for this? Is the government even aware of what's happening in the fields?" he asked.

He demanded immediate compensation for farmers whose crops have been damaged and called on the government to take swift action to restore order in the procurement process.

"Ministers are flying in helicopters but won’t even visit farmers by car. This level of apathy is unacceptable. Farmers regret voting for this government," Niranjan Reddy concluded.