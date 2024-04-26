Former MP Manda Jagannatham out of the election ring.. EC who rejected the nomination

Nagarkurnool: Former MP and BSP candidate Manda Jagannatham's nomination was rejected in Nagar Kurnool parliamentary constituency. Officials took up the process of scrutiny of nominations on Friday.

Officials rejected Manda's nomination as he mentioned BSP candidate in his nomination and did not submit B Form and BSP B Form was allotted to a person named Yusuf. At least 10 voters who want to contest as an independent candidate should nominate. But as only five people proposed.. Manda Jagannath lost the opportunity to contest as an independent candidate.

Manda Jagannatham has recently joined the BSP and announced that he will definitely contest. Manda Jagannatham, who has long political experience, is being rejected for nomination.

