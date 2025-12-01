Foundation Stone Laid for ₹123-Crore Jurala High-Level Bridge Connecting Kottapally and Atmakur

Gadwal: In a significant infrastructural milestone for the region, the foundation stone for the ₹123-crore Jurala High-Level Bridge across the Krishna River—from Kottapally village in Gadwal mandal to Atmakur in Wanaparthy district—was formally laid today.

As part of his tour of Atmakur mandal in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy arrived as the chief guest for the groundbreaking ceremony. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, District Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Minister V. Srinivas Goud, along with several MLAs from the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.

Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy warmly welcomed the Chief Minister by presenting him with a shawl and bouquet, extending a respectful and grand felicitation on behalf of the constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister and the state ministers for initiating the construction of the much-awaited high-level bridge. He conveyed thanks on behalf of the people of Gadwal constituency, noting that the project would significantly improve connectivity and boost regional development.

Several prominent district leaders accompanied the MLA during the event, including erstwhile district director Subhan, former ZP Chairman Bandari Bhaskar, senior leaders Gaddam Krishna Reddy, Patel Prabhakar Reddy, Ramesh Naidu, former AMC Chairman Sridhar Goud, former MPP Pratap Goud, and leaders Maheshwar Reddy, Chandrashekar, among others. A large number of local leaders, activists, and workers also participated in the program.

The foundation ceremony marks a major step toward strengthening inter-district connectivity and enhancing transportation infrastructure across the Krishna River.