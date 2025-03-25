Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Secures Rs 81 Crore for New Integrated Court Complex.

Gadwal: In a significant development for the legal infrastructure of Gadwal, the government has sanctioned ₹81 crore for the construction of a new Integrated Court Complex in the district headquarters. A Government Order (GO) has been issued, marking a major milestone in the long-standing demand for a modern judicial facility in Gadwal.

Expressing his joy over this approval, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy thanked Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, District In-Charge Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, and Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for their support in securing these funds.

A New Jewel in Gadwal’s Crown

MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy hailed this project as another prestigious achievement for Gadwal, emphasizing that the new court complex would enhance legal services, improve judicial efficiency, and benefit both the legal fraternity and the general public.

The funds will facilitate the construction of a state-of-the-art court building, ensuring modern infrastructure for judicial proceedings. This long-awaited project is expected to address the needs of lawyers, litigants, and judicial staff, significantly improving the delivery of justice in the region.

MLA Expresses Gratitude

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy extended his gratitude to the Telangana government for prioritizing Gadwal’s judicial infrastructure needs. He highlighted that this approval reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening the judicial system and providing better facilities to the people of Gadwal.

With this landmark decision, Gadwal is set to witness major infrastructural growth, reinforcing its significance in the judicial landscape of Telangana.