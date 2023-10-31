Gadwal MLA’s son campaigns for father

Mahabubnagar: In a bid to bolster Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy’s campaign, his son Sai Saketh participated in a community engagement event here on Monday where he received warm welcome from the people.

Addressing the gathering, Saketh called upon the people of Tappetla Mersu in Gadwal to give another chance to his father for the development of the district. He enumerated on the various development initiatives taken by the MLA during past five years of his tenure.

Saketh said that many ponds and lakes were renovated, and irrigation water was supplied to every acre in the constituency. “Apart from constructing roads, canals and providing 24-hour power supply, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema have greatly helped the farmers,” he said.

In a confident tone he added that the district would be completely revamped into a fully developed one in all sectors if the people would reelect his father as MLA.