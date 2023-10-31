Live
- Farmers' interests will be taken care of, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promises
- Raghubar Das sworn in as 26th Governor of Odisha
- For 3rd day Marathas’ pro-quota protests, arson & roadblocks rock Maha
- We are not scared, this is an act of thieves, criminals: Rahul on alleged 'state sponsored hacking' of Apple phones of Congress, Opposition leaders
- Mass prohibitory orders in Rajahmundry
- Reservation crisis: Security beefed up in Maharashtra border areas
- Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal awarded to CRPF, NIA, NCB, states police
- Men’s ODI WC: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan out of the Bangladesh clash due to concussion
- Air India to start non-stop flights between Mumbai and Melbourne from Dec 15
- Significance of multivitamins in supporting immune health
Just In
Gadwal MLA’s son campaigns for father
In a bid to bolster Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy’s campaign, his son Sai Saketh participated in a community engagement event here on Monday where he received warm welcome from the people.
Mahabubnagar: In a bid to bolster Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy’s campaign, his son Sai Saketh participated in a community engagement event here on Monday where he received warm welcome from the people.
Addressing the gathering, Saketh called upon the people of Tappetla Mersu in Gadwal to give another chance to his father for the development of the district. He enumerated on the various development initiatives taken by the MLA during past five years of his tenure.
Saketh said that many ponds and lakes were renovated, and irrigation water was supplied to every acre in the constituency. “Apart from constructing roads, canals and providing 24-hour power supply, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema have greatly helped the farmers,” he said.
In a confident tone he added that the district would be completely revamped into a fully developed one in all sectors if the people would reelect his father as MLA.