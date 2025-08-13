GHMC on High Alert Due to Heavy Rainfall

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been placed on high alert in response to persistent heavy rains affecting various parts of the city. Control rooms have been established to manage emergency services effectively. GHMC Commissioner Karnan Baldia is closely monitoring the situation from the control room and conducting regular teleconferences with zonal and deputy commissioners to stay updated on incoming complaints.

The meteorological forecast predicts continued heavy rainfall from the evening of August 13 (today) until the evening of August 14 (tomorrow), with expected totals ranging from 80 to 150 mm. Authorities have issued warnings urging residents to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary outings, particularly in areas prone to flooding.

For emergency assistance, citizens can contact the following toll-free numbers:

- NDRF: 8333068536

- ICCC: 8712596106, 8712674000

- Hydra: 9154170992, 8712660600

- Hydra Traffic Control: 040-278524482

- Cyberband: 8500411111

- Rachakonda: 8712662999

- Dial 100, 8712681241

- TGSPDCL: 7901530966

- RTC: 9444097000

- Warangal Control Room: 8712685048

- 108 EMRI Control Room: 9100799129

- DG Control Room: 8712681251

- HMWSNW Control Room: 9949930003

- Excise Control Room: 8712659607

- GHMC Control Room: 8125971221

- Fire Control Room: 9949991101

Residents are advised to take caution and heed warnings as the city braces for significant rainfall in the coming hours.