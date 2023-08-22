Give ticket to my son- BRS leader to KCR

Hyderabad: A day after his outburst against the Finance Minister T Harish Rao, the Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao once again urged the BRS chief KCR to give a ticket to his son from Medak.

Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, who is presently in Tirumala, talked to the media reiterating his demand to give ticket to his son from the Medak Assembly constituency. "I am requesting KCR to give Medak ticket to my son. He will definitely win there. I have not said anything to KCR nor has he told me anything," said Hanumanth Rao.

The BRS leader said that there may be criticism and counter criticisms in politics. Stating that his son was doing social service in Medak, Mynampally said he would stand in support for him. He also said that he would take future course of action after talking to the part leaders in Malkajgiri and Medak constituencies. "I will have the support of the people. If the ticket is given, myself and my son will win with a huge majority. I have come up in politics on my own and I will always be like this," said Rao.