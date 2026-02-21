Gov urges centre to release Rs 2000 cr pending dues

Hyderabad: The State government has requested the Union Government to immediately release pending dues of Rs 2,000 crore to the Panchayat Raj department now that elections to the Gram Panchayats are complete. Officials stated that with the conclusion of these polls, the Central Government must release the outstanding 15th Finance Commission allocations. On Friday, the Government of India released the third instalment of Rs 387.53 crore, bringing the total released so far to Rs 1,032.42 crore.

According to department officials, these funds are essential for maintaining the momentum of rural development programmes. The money is primarily used for infrastructure, sanitation management, water supply, and street lighting. Specifically, the funds facilitate the construction and repair of internal village roads. However, the delay in the remaining Rs 2,000 crore is reportedly hindering several key development initiatives across the state.

Panchayat Raj Minister Dhanasari Anasuya Seethakka called on the Central Government to expedite the transfer. She emphasised that timely funding is critical for continuous rural progress and instructed officials to prioritise the settlement of pending bills and essential infrastructure works. Seethakka reiterated the state government’s commitment to comprehensive village development through transparent fund utilisation that directly benefits the public.

The minister stated that the government aims to speed up all processes to ensure that rural areas do not suffer from financial constraints.

By focusing on transparency and efficiency, the administration hopes to transform village life and ensure that every rupee reaches the intended beneficiaries. As the state waits for the Centre to fulfil its obligations, the local departments remain prepared to execute high priority projects to improve the standard of living for all rural citizens.