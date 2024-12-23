Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to Attend ABVP 43rd State Conference in Siddipet Today

Siddipet: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma is scheduled to visit Siddipet today to participate in the 43rd State Conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The prestigious event will bring together student leaders and members from across the state to discuss various issues concerning education and youth development.

Governor Varma’s presence at the conference underscores the importance of youth-led initiatives in shaping the future of the nation. He is expected to address the gathering, emphasizing the need for active student participation in societal progress and the importance of education as a transformative tool.

The ABVP State Conference serves as a platform for students to engage in discussions on pressing issues, share ideas, and propose solutions to challenges faced by the youth. It also aims to foster leadership qualities and encourage community-driven initiatives among students.

The event is expected to draw a large crowd, including prominent educationists, political leaders, and ABVP members. Special arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the conference.

Governor Varma’s address is highly anticipated and is expected to inspire the attendees while highlighting the role of youth in nation-building.