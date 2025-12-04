Govt fills 61,379 jobs, eyes landmark one lakh posts

Jobs filled in two years

Telangana State Public Service Commission: 15,780

Telangana State Police Recruitment Board: 16,067

Medical and Health Recruitment Board: 8,666

Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board: 8,400

DSC- School Education: 10,006

TG Gen Co, TG N PDCL - 1105

Singareni, Other Institutions: 1355Total: 61,379

In the process of recruitment in Medical and Health: 7267

Group 3 posts (certificate verification is ongoing): 1365

Hyderabad: The People’s government in Telangana has set a new record in job recruitment in the last two years by undertaking a huge number of job recruitment drives unlike any other state in the country, having filled 61,379 posts on a war footing, with the aim to reach the one lakh jobs milestone. Officials said that the future of the youth of Telangana took a positive turn in the last two years, with the People’s government completing the recruitment for 61,379 government jobs so far.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy himself organised the ‘Koluvula Jatara’ and set a new trend by personally handing over appointment documents to the unemployed. According to officials, the hustle and bustle of the young men and women who got new jobs, along with the joy of their families, spread the spirit of the ‘Koluvula Jatara’ across all the villages and towns of the state. The officials further reported that alongside the 61,379 posts, the recruitment of another 8,632 posts was in the final stage, bringing the total number of job recruitments to 70,011.

The officials said that the steps taken by the Telangana government towards achieving the milestone of one lakh jobs soon are exemplary for other states. Immediately after coming to power, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy undertook a cleansing of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on the lines of UPSC. He expedited measures to remove all the obstacles to the pending exams and results. Since there had been no job recruitment for ten years, the public government relaxed the age limit for TGPSC recruitments so that the youth did not suffer.

While in the past, there was no clarity on when the exams would be conducted for government jobs, when the results would be announced, or when the recruitment documents would be issued, the state government successfully conducted key examinations in the first two years and also gave postings on time. An annual job calendar was announced in Telangana, which was unprecedented in the country. An innovative system of conducting government job recruitments as a continuous process according to the calendar was implemented. The government successfully conducted the first Group 1, Group 2, and Group 4 examinations.

The government has given priority to filling vacancies in the education system, which has been neglected in the last ten years. In the first year itself, it conducted Mega DSC and filled 11,062 posts. The exams were conducted in July last year and the results were declared on 30 September at a record pace. Of these, 10,006 people joined the jobs. Including all the posts of TGT, PGT, junior lecturers, and degree college lecturers within the scope of residential societies, the new government has issued appointment letters to 8,400 people.

The government has overcome all the obstacles in the recruitment of constable posts through the Police Recruitment Board, issuing employment letters to 16,067 selected candidates. The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board has successfully completed the recruitment of 8,666 posts. Out of these, 6,956 were staff nurses, 1,260 were lab technicians, 422 were civil assistant surgeons, AYUSH medical officers, assistant professors, food safety officers, physiotherapists, and drug inspectors. In addition to these, the recruitment of another 7,267 posts is at various stages. These recruitments are likely to be completed by March next year.