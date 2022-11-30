Govt purchased 33.47 lakh MTs of Kharif harvest: Gangula Kamalakar

Hyderabad: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the state government had purchased 33.47 lakh metric tons of the Kharif (rainy season) harvest which amounts to Rs 6,892 crores. He said that there were a production of 1 crore 51 lakh metric tonnes of rice on 65 lakh acres during the Kharif.

The Minister said that the government had made arrangements to purchase about 1 crore metric tonne of the harvest. He said that CM KCR had made Telangana heaven for agriculture and several measures were taken up to improve and enhance the irrigation and agricultural facilities in the state.

He said that the government has made widespread arrangements for purchasing the harvest from farmers with the support of DCMS, GCC and HACA across the state. He claimed that no state in the country was purchasing the full harvest from the farmers in this way.