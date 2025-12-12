Govt will transform OU,KU into top-tier institutions:CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the Congress government would transform Osmania and Kakatiya Universities into top-tier institutions. He made it clear that he will focus his special attention on all the universities and work towards their developlment.

The Chief Minister said that they are striving to accord top priority to the education sector in Telangana. The government is striving to provide skill-based education in addition to traditional education.

That is why the government is establishing a Skill University and integrated schools, he said. Speaking to the scribes in Delhi on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that the Telangana Rising Global Summit was a resounding success.

The summit’s outcomes will be immensely beneficial to Telangana. Through the summit, the government conveyed Telangana’s vision to the world, he said. The Chief Minister said, “I explained the success of the summit to Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi”.