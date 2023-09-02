Grand Vajrotsavalu conclude with eclat

The State government, which made big efforts to add zing to the Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu by rolling out an impressive array of cultural programmes, wrapped up the celebrations in a befitting manner on Friday. Who’s is who from different streams of life, Chief Minister KCR, ministers and lawmakers were among a galaxy of dignitaries who graced the pulsating programme. As the time started ticking, big names from political echelons began trickling in at HICC, venue of cultural extravaganza.Reputed artists wowed the gathering with their musical and singing prowess. In fact, it was a memorable evening, that goes down in one’s memory for long.

MLAs and other public representatives at HICC

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao reached the venue at around 3 pm and hoisted National Flag in the HICC premises taking salute from the police. He was welcomed by Ministers and BRS leaders. The CM paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the main venue and started the programme by lighting the lamp

The cultural programmes taken up under the Telangana Language Culture department and Sangeet NatakAkademi. The CM and other dignitaries viewed a short film on Vajrotsavalu celebrations by the Information and Public Relations department

Mahatma Gandhi's famous bhajan 'Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram…' was recited by Hyderabad Brothers. The songs 'Edigo Bhadradri Adigo Chudandi' and 'Endaro Mahanubhavulu Andariki Vandanalu' enthralled the audience

The dance art Bharatiya Bhavana by the Sangeet Natak Academy which had dance forms like Bharatnatyam, Perini, Mohini Attam, Odissi and others attracted the audience

The dance form showcasing the development in Telangana 'Telangana Avataram Telangana Avataram… tolipodduNavakiranam… Bharat Mata Abharanam..' by AyachitamNateshwara Sharma was liked by all as the schemes of the BRS government like Kaleshwaram project, Dalit Bandhu, RythuBandhu, welfare programmes and others were showcased

The musical jugalbandi in the name of 'Symphony of Freedom' soothed the ears of the participants with the musical instruments like Tabla, Flute, GitaraDappu and others

The VajrotsavaHarati by Manjula Ramaswamy and team attracted the audience.