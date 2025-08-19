Guardian of Gadwal: The Story of Maharani Adi Lakshmi Devamma

Gadwal: On her death anniversary today, people of Telangana fondly remember Maharani Adi Lakshmi Devamma, the last ruler of the Gadwal Samsthanam, celebrated as a fearless queen who resisted the Nizam, upheld her people’s dignity, and left behind a legacy of literature, culture, and handloom excellence.

A Queen Who Defied the Nizam

Maharani Adi Lakshmi Devamma assumed power in 1929 after the death of her husband, Raja Sitaram Bhupaludu. At a time when the Nizam of Hyderabad sought to annex Gadwal due to the absence of heirs, she fought a determined legal battle and restored her kingdom.

Even more significantly, in 1948, during the Indian Army’s “Operation Polo,” she permitted Union forces to pass through Gadwal en route to Hyderabad, a bold act that displayed her patriotism and defiance of the Nizam’s authority.

25 Years of Distinguished Rule

Her reign lasted until 1949, when the abolition of jagirs formally ended princely governance. During these 25 years, she won immense admiration for her courage, leadership, and vision. “The name of Adi Lakshmi Devamma is etched in golden letters in the history of Gadwal,” say local historians.

She voluntarily handed over the famed Gadwal Fort to the government, which today houses educational institutions, including the Maharani Adi Lakshmi Devamma Government Degree College — the first degree college in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.

Patron of Literature and Arts

Maharani Devamma was a great patron of poets and scholars. Every year, on Karthika Pournami and Magha Pournami, she organized grand literary assemblies, honoring poets with deep reverence. Eminent scholars, including Tirupati Venkata Kavulu, were among those recognized at her court.

So vibrant was the intellectual atmosphere that Gadwal earned the title Vidvad Gadwal (Scholarly Gadwal), a distinction unmatched in the region’s history.

The Birth of Gadwal Sarees

Her contribution to handloom weaving remains legendary. With a visionary approach, she sent families of weavers to Banaras to learn advanced techniques and encouraged them to create a unique blend of silk borders and pallus with cotton bodies.

This innovation gave rise to the now-famous Gadwal sarees, celebrated across India for their elegance, durability, and distinct style. She even opened a dedicated showroom for Gadwal sarees in Abids, Hyderabad, in the 1940s.

The Kotagummam design, inspired by the fort’s tower, became the signature motif of Gadwal sarees — a legacy credited entirely to the Maharani.

Sacred Offering to Tirumala

Another tradition she introduced was the presentation of a pair of Gadwal silk dhotis and sarees (Jodu Panchalu) to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala before the annual Brahmotsavams. This continues to this day, with her descendants ensuring the sacred practice remains unbroken.

End of an Era

The Gadwal Samsthanam, spread across 800 square kilometers between the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers, was ruled by 11 kings and 9 queens before merging with the Indian Union. Maharani Adi Lakshmi Devamma passed away on August 18, 1953, ending a historic chapter.

Legacy Lives On

From resisting the Nizam to nurturing literature and creating the world-renowned Gadwal sarees, Maharani Adi Lakshmi Devamma’s contributions remain alive in Telangana’s cultural fabric. Her reign stands as a shining example of courage, creativity, and devotion to people.

“Even today, when a Gadwal saree is draped or a scholar recalls Vidvad Gadwal, it is the Maharani’s vision that we remember,” say cultural experts.