Harish rao allays fears on monkeypox cases in TS

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday dispelled doubts on monkeypox cases in the State and said that the government was taking all precautionary measures.

The minister had a video conference with doctors of DME and TVVP to create awareness about the symptoms, tests, identification and treatment of monkeypox. Rao said there was no need to worry about monkeypox cases. However, he advised people to be vigilant.

Stating that though about 12,000 cases had been registered in more than 60 countries, he said only one case was reported in Kerala. He clarified that so far not a single case had come to light in Telangana. Those with suspicious symptoms were also told not to come into the State.

The minister said even though no cases have been registered, the department was fully alert about monkeypox. He was aware of the increase in cases in different countries and other States and was following the WHO and ICMR guidelines. Apart from setting up a special centre for diagnosis at Gandhi Hospital, the Fever Hospital has been selected as a nodal centre for immediate treatment of suspected cases, he said. Necessary arrangements were made for that. The RTPCR tests would be done in Gandhi. The samples would be sent to the lab in Pune for confirmation of positive strain, Rao added.

The minister suggested that all doctors should increase awareness about the symptoms, tests and treatment of monkeypox and explain it to the field staff. As soon as the suspected symptoms related to the virus are identified, samples are collected and tests conducted. Travellers coming to the State from countries where monkeypox has been reported should remain in isolation, and if they show any suspicious symptoms, they should immediately go to the nearest government hospitals and undergo basic tests, he said. People have been advised to contact 040-24651119, 9030227324 for help in cases of seasonal diseases, monkeypox, vaccination.