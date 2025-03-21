Harish Rao Slams Government Over Broken Promises and Land Acquisition

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former minister Harish Rao has criticised the Telangana government for allegedly going back on its pre-election promises. He accused the ruling party of altering its commitments after coming to power, particularly regarding the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) and the Pharma City land acquisition.

Harish Rao pointed out that before the elections, the government had assured people that LRS would not be implemented. However, after coming to power, it had reversed its stance and was now forcefully collecting fees from citizens.

He also reminded the public that the current leaders had previously opposed the acquisition of farmlands for Pharma City. "They once fought against taking away farmers' lands, but now, they are forcibly snatching them from the very same farmers," he alleged.

His remarks come amidst growing discontent among certain sections of the public over policy changes and land acquisition practices.