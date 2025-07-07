Harish’s diktat to govt: Immediately start Kannepally pump house

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao on Sunday demanded the government to immediately start the Kannepally pump house motors or the BRS leaders led by KCR would visit the site with lakhs of farmers and switch on the motors.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, Harish Rao said that the government should switch on the Kannepalli pump house motors and water should be supplied to the farmers. “We will not leave this government. We will show the strength of the people’s power. If a leader who knows the value of water becomes the Chief Minister, he will use every opportunity to divert that water. Telangana is facing problems because leaders who do not know the value of water are rulers,” said Harish Rao. On an average, each motor lifts 2,100 cusecs of water. Regardless of the Medigadda barrage, even if all the gates are opened, there is a possibility of taking two tmcft of water per day, he added.

The BRS leader said that even if the entire gates of the Medigadda Barrage are open, the Kannepalli pump house motors should be turned on and water should be supplied. There is a possibility of getting two tmcft of water per day from the Kannepalli pump house. If the Kaleshwaram motors are started today, there is a possibility of supplying water to 15 districts. The Chief Minister is repeatedly making big statements that he is ‘Palamuru bidda’ but the Palamuru farmers were being deceived. Rao said that there were floods in Srisailam on May 30 and even after 36 days, the Kalvakurthi motors have not been turned on. The Revanth Reddy government is the only government which used the least water in Krishna after the formation of Telangana state. Revanth Reddy gave away 65 tmcft to AP CM Chandrababu Naidu. The goal of this government is to release Krishna water to Andhra, said Harish Rao. “They declared a crop holiday in Mahabubnagar district and released water for the third crop in Andhra. This time too, they are trying to release water to Andhra,” claimed Rao.

The BRS leader said that if the Kalwakurthy project motors were not started in Mahabubnagar district, thousands of farmers would go to the project site and turn on the motors. He said that the states of Karnataka and Maharashtra are receiving good rains. Unfortunately, Telangana was experiencing a drought. Rainfall has been below average. Farmers in the state are in deep distress. Farmers are not able to sow seeds. The seeds they have sown are not able to germinate.

The government’s attitude of not caring when water is flowing in front of its eyes comes under criminal negligence, he alleged. In places where there is no river, reservoirs with a capacity of about 141 tmcft were built and made ready like Ranganayaka Sagar, Mallanna Sagar, Kondapochamma Sagar, Baswapur. There are pump houses. There are sub-stations. There are reservoirs. What is the problem faced by the Revanth Reddy government in lifting water? If these reservoirs are filled with water, there will be a possibility of growing two crops in lakhs of acres, he said.