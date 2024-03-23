HC issues notices to Danam Nagendar on his election

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s single bench of Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy on Friday issued notices to Danam Nagendar, MLA, and other respondents, directing them to respond by April 18.

Pabhathi Vijaya Reddy, the petitioner, had contested the Assembly Elections in 2023 on Congress ticket and lost to Nagendar, who won by a majority of 22,010 votes.

The petitioner filed an election petition seeking a direction to declare Nagendar’s election invalid and set aside the same on the ground that he had won from 60 (general) Khairatabad Assembly constituency on BRS ticket by adopting corrupt practices, suppressing certain crucial information pertaining to assets of his wife and dependents in the election affidavit and resorted to corrupt practices during elections to win.

The petitioner, through her counsel, informed the court that Nagendar had suppressed information while filing nominations papers and election affidavit--land admeasuring Ac. 3 guntas located in survey No. 205, Narsingi village, Rajendranagar, mandal in the name of his wife in the affidavit; on a complaint by election officer, FIR 403 of 2023 was registered in PS Narayanaguda, against his polling agents for influencing voters and distributing Rs. 2,000-3,000 to each voter; the agents were caught red-handed; did not revealed pending criminal cases against him in the affidavit, thereby violating various sections in the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

Hearing in the case was adjourned to April 18.

Court issues notice to Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni in poll petition

The HC single bench comprising Justice K Lakshman on Friday issued a notice to Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, MLA, Kothagudem (CPI), Jalagam Venkat Rao and 31 other respondents in the election petition 3/2024 and directed the MLA and other respondents to respond by April 16.

The judge was adjudicating the petition filed by Nandu Lal Agarwal, a voter from the Kothagudem constituency, seeking a direction to declare Rao election as null and void; furtherto declare Venkat Rao, who contested the elections representing the All-India Forward Bloc Party'' and got 53,789 votes as ‘elected”.

The petitioner, through his counsel informed the court that Sambasiva Rao who won the elections with a majority of 80,336 votes has filed an invalid election affidavit in form-26 as it was notarised by a fake advocate Mendu Rajamallu, BA BL, thereby violating Rule 4A of the Conduct of Election Rules 1961.

The petitioner contended that Sambasiva Rao had intentionally not mentioned the name of his wife in the form in the affidavit, which amounts to non-compliance of Rule 4A of the Conduct rules, which is an offence punishable U/s. 125A of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1951.

Hearing in the case was adjourned to April 16.

HC issues notice to Yennam Srinivas Reddy, Mahbubnagar MLA, in poll petition

On Friday Justice Surepalli Nanda issued notice to Yennam Srinivas Reddy, MLA (Congress) and other respondents in the election petition 1 of 2024, challenging his election and directed them to respond by April 19.

The judge was adjudicating the petition filed by V Srinivas Goud, former BRS minister, who contested the Assembly elections held on November 30, 2023, from Mahbubnagar and lost to Reddy. . The petitioner through his counsel told the court that Reddy had filed a defective affidavit before the election officials, which was accepted by them in sheer violation of various rules promulgated in the Representation of the People’s Act, 1951 and provisions of the conduct of election rules, 1961, and sought a direction to declare Reddy’s election invalid and declare the that of the petitioner valid.

Hearing in the case was ajourned to April 19.