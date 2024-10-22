  • Menu
HC Postponed YouTuber Harsha Sai's Petition Hearing

Telangana High Court
Telangana High Court

Highlights

The Telangana High Court conducted a hearing on YouTuber Harsha Sai's anticipatory bail petition regarding a case filed against him on sexual harassment allegations.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court conducted a hearing on YouTuber Harsha Sai's anticipatory bail petition regarding a case filed against him on sexual harassment allegations. Harsha Sai, a popular YouTuber, had filed for anticipatory bail amidst these serious accusations.

During the court proceedings, an implead petition was also filed in response to Harsha Sai's plea. The court, after hearing both sides, adjourned the case for further hearing on October 25.

Harsha Sai, who is known for his philanthropic work on social media platforms, is facing a sexual harassment case that has led to increased scrutiny. The case has garnered significant attention, and all eyes are now on the upcoming court hearing for further developments.

