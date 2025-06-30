Heartbreaking Plea from a Mother: Sons Refuse Food

Gaadwal: In a deeply distressing case that reflects the erosion of family values in modern society, an elderly mother from Maldakal Mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district has filed a formal complaint with the District Collector, alleging that her sons have stopped feeding her after transferring her property into their names.

The elderly woman, who has four sons, revealed during the Prajavani grievance redressal program held on Monday that three of her sons took 39 acres of land each from her through gift deed registrations. Once the property was legally transferred, they abandoned her, refusing to provide her even a simple meal.

The woman’s plight came to light when she tearfully explained to the Collector how she had pleaded with her sons for nothing more than a single daily meal, not money or material comforts. However, despite her repeated requests and even intervention from village elders, the sons coldly offered to pay ₹50,000 each instead of caring for her. She declined the money, asking instead for basic care, which was still denied.

Out of the four, only the youngest son initially showed compassion and brought her into his home. He cared for her for about a year, but the mother disclosed that she had not given him any share of the property, as all the land had already been gifted to the other three sons. Over time, even the youngest son began to resent the situation and questioned why he should feed her when he had received no share of the assets. Eventually, he too sent her away.

Left with no choice, the elderly woman approached the District Collector B.Y.M. Santosh through the Prajavani platform and submitted a plea seeking justice. She requested that the land gifted to her sons be re-registered in her name, as they had violated the spirit of the gift by failing to care for her in her old age.

This tragic case has sparked public outrage and saddened officials, highlighting a growing trend of neglect faced by elderly parents after transferring property to their children. The Collector has acknowledged the complaint and is expected to direct appropriate action following legal examination of the matter.

This incident is yet another grim reminder of how greed and selfishness are increasingly replacing compassion and duty in family relationships, leaving vulnerable elders to fend for themselves in their final years.