Hi-tech surveillance set up for early flood monitoring

Khammam: Taking into consideration the unexpected floods witnessed last year, the Khammam district administration has taken proactive measures to strengthen disaster preparedness. District Collector Anudeep Durishetty announced that 24/7 real-time CCTV surveillance has been initiated at key flood-prone points such as Akeru and Munneru streams to enable early assessment and timely response to any rising flood situation.

On Monday, the Collector reviewed the functioning of the newly installed solar-powered day and night vision CCTV cameras at Tippareddigudem in Tirumalayapalem mandal (Akeru) and Dornakal (Munneru). These high-resolution cameras have been directly linked to the Collectorate’s control room and the Collector’s chamber, enabling round-the-clock monitoring of water flow and levels.

Speaking on the occasion, Durishetty said, “The goal is to assess potential flood threats in real-time and initiate preemptive evacuation or relief measures if required. These cameras allow us to observe water levels continuously and alert people in low-lying areas well in advance, reducing risks to life and property.”

Officials will also be able to access the camera feeds via mobile phones, ensuring seamless monitoring and quicker decision-making, even while on the move.

The Collector noted that coordination with field officers and local authorities in the catchment areas of Akeru and Munneru has been enhanced. Data on rainfall and flood levels is being collected continuously “With the installation of these cameras, frontline staff including irrigation and revenue officers need not be physically present at all locations during emergencies. This will ensure safety while maintaining operational efficiency,” he added.

The administration also plans to install a similar solar-powered surveillance camera on the banks of the Khammam canal, further strengthening the monitoring system.

According to the Collector, this system will significantly support disaster management efforts by enabling real-time flood tracking, early warning for at-risk communities, and rapid deployment of rescue operations when necessary.

Present at the inspection were Irrigation Department DE Ramesh Reddy and other concerned officials.