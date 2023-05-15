‘Hindu Ekta Yatra’ to establish Ram Rajyam in TS: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the purpose of organizing the ‘Hindu Ekta Yatra’ was to overthrow the Razakar rulers and establish Ram Rajyam in Telangana.

He said that he will bring Hindutva atmosphere throughout Telangana. Like Balagangadhar Tilak organised Vinayaka festivals to unite Hindus with that inspiration, the yatra was undertaken to unite all the Hindus in Telangana and establish Ram Rajyam.

Sanjay Kumar reminded that the padayatra at Bhagyalakshmi temple created a sensation. Today’s Hindu Ekta Yatra which took place in Karimnagar is an example of the great crowd that has created a sensation.

He said that if there was no Hinduism, the country would have become like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Due to the loss of power of the party that protects Hinduism in Karnataka, there is a situation where slogans like Pakistan Zindabad have arisen.

He led ‘Hindu Ekta Yatra’ in Karimnagar on Sunday along with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Thousands of people took part in the Ekta Yatra as the whole of Karimnagar turned saffron.

Addressing the gathering, Sanjay Kumar thanked Assam Sharma for participating in Hindu Ekta Yatra. Karimnagar is Hindutva Adda.

After Karnataka elections some are saying not to talk about Hinduism. They say that if you speak Hinduism you will not come to power, is this true, he sought to know while advising anti-Hindu forces to look at the massive crowds that joined the yatra.

If the Congress wins in Karnataka, they are chanting Pakistan Zindabad. The plight of Pakistan Zindabad has come due to the absence of a party that thinks for Hindu dharma. What if BJP doesn’t win in one state? BJP is in power in more than 15 States, Sanjay Kumar noted.

He asked to give BJP a chance to convert Nalla Pochamma temple built on just the two and a half guntas into a golden temple in the secretariat.

It was sad that two and a half guntas land was given to 80 percent of the population of Hindus. After the CM’s ascension, he went to Nizam’s tomb and knelt down. If the Nizam’s grandson died in Istanbul, he was buried here with official ceremonies. Such people should be taught a lesson, Sanjay Kumar asserted.

The blood of Hindus is boiling in Telangana. Just recently, a woman wearing a burqa insulted an ordinary SI’s wife in an RTC bus when she nursed a small baby in Jagitial and the SI was suspended for no reason. Hats off to the people of Jagitial who observed a voluntary bandh in protest against the government’s act, he said.

He said that are Hindus being attacked in Kerala? In the name of love jihad, the story of Kerala was taken to show how much hell girls is being trapped in. if the same was said by BJP and Bajrang Dal they are attacked by fake secularists.