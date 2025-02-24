Live
HMAT hosts CME on cancer detection
Commemorating World Cancer Day 2025, the Homeopathic Medical Association of Telangana (HMAT), Hyderabad, organised a CME (Continuing Medical Education) programme on Identifying Cancer in Primary Care Clinics.
The president of the association, Dr K Gopalakrishna, presided over the meeting and welcomed doctors and medical students. General Secretary Dr G Durgaprasad Rao spoke about the association’s activities, including medical OPD and speciality clinic services.
The guest speaker, Prof Dr V Ramamohan Reddy, Chief Radiation Oncologist at Omega Hospitals, delivered a talk on the early identification of cancer and various factors influencing its treatment, management, and prevention. He emphasised that detecting cancer in primary care centres leads to better treatment outcomes and, in some cases, can save patients' lives.