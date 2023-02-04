Hyderabad: 2 killed, 13 injured as DCM turns turtle

Hyderabad: In a tragic mishap, two persons were killed and around 13 injured after a DCM van carrying labourers turned turtle at Dundigal road on Friday night.

The condition of two of the injured is critical, the police said.

The incident took place around midnight near HP petrol pump located on the road near Gandimaissama.

Police believes that the driver lost control over the vehicle resulting in the incident.

The police shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital mortuary while the injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.