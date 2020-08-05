Hyderabad: Bag falls off auto, creates scare in Shalibanda

Hyderabad: An abandoned bag created panic amongst the public and police on Tuesday morning when the cops found that the bag was lying on the roadside at Shalibanda.



According to sources, the shop owners near the area noticed the bag and alerted the police. Upon receiving the alert, the patrolling cops arrived on the scene and enquired about the bag, but they received no response.

The cops then alerted the bomb disposal squad, who arrived on the scene and after going through a lot of care and precautions the bag was opened only to be found that it had clothes and other stuff in it, said the police.

The police then checked the CCTV footage of the area and it was revealed that, the bag fell down from an auto rickshaw and there was nothing to worry about, said Ramesh Kotwal, inspector of Hussainialam PS.

He further added, "Based on the evidence found through CCTV we are trying to trace down the auto rickshaw driver and once he is found we will return the bag to appropriate owner after thorough investigation."

Moreover citizens are advised to be careful about their belongings and if they are lost then they shall immediately alert the police, stated the inspector.