Hyderabad: Congress leader distributes over 1 lakh meals among poor during lockdown

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Congress Minorities Department Chairman Sameer Waliullah on Tuesday informed that more than one lakh meals have been distributed among poor people in Tolichowki and other areas since the lockdown in Telangana on March 22.



"On the night of March 22 (Janata Curfew) we realised that the attendants of patients at Niloufer and other hospitals had no food throughout the day due to total closure. Since no food outlets were open, we decided to cook as much food as we could on immediate basis. We prepared about 300 food packets and distributed them to the patients' attendants late in the night. As the lockdown was extended till March 30, we thought of taking up distribution of food at a large scale from the next day onwards. Since then we are distributing food among 3,000 people living in slum areas like Hakimpet, Golconda and other localities around Tolichowki," informed Sameer Waliullah.

The Congress leader said steps were taken to ensure social distancing. Instead of assembling people at one place to collect food, the packets were delivered at people's doorsteps every day. "Initially, we did everything unplanned and things were taken up randomly. But after two-three days, we organized everything. Procurement of rice, oil and other items to prepare food was streamlined. It was ensured that cooking is done in a hygienic condition. Sensible youth were deployed for preparing food packets and the distribution was organized in such a manner that people living in the last corner of a street were supplied the food packets," he informed.

In addition to the cooked food, Sameer Waliullah said vegetables and ration kits were distributed among thousands of families. "There were some families who had rice, but no money to buy vegetables. Therefore, we supplied them vegetables at frequent intervals. Similarly, there were some poor families who were hesitant to take food packets everyday or they were located at far off places where it was not possible for us deliver food on all days. Therefore, we supplied them ration kits comprising of rice, oil, chilli, salt and other essential commodities which could help them survive for a week," he said.

Although the entire expenses for this operation were borne by Sameer Waliullah on individual basis, his work was praised by the entire Congress party. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy visited the place last week and reviewed all the arrangements. Similarly, former Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir visited Tolichowki and praised Sameer Waliullah. He also asked other Congress leaders to emulate Sameer and serve the poor and needy.

Sameer Waliullah's work also received appreciation from Congress High Command in Delhi. He got a call from Rahul Gandhi's office appreciating the service he has been rendering to the poor. AICC Secretary & ex-MLA Vamshichand Reddy and AICC Spokesperson Dr. Dasoju Sravan also visited Tolichowki today and appreciated the initiave. Vamshichand Reddy had spent several hours witnessing the entire operation and praised the entire team for their dedication and service to the poor in this hour of crisis.

The Congress leader announced that serving of free meal to the poor families would continue till the end of lockdown period on May 3.