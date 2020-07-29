Hyderabad: Demand for rebuilding razed mosques in Secretariat gets shriller

Hyderabad: With statements afresh from some more organisations including All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), the demand for reconstruction of two mosques brought down during demolition drive inside Secretariat complex has gone shriller. Any further delay in providing clarity would mean the government could face ire from the community in the form of 'peaceful protest' cautioned Ulemas.

In the latest, Secretary and spokesperson, AIMPLB and Founder and Director of Al-Mahad Ul Aali Al-Islami (Hyd), Khalid Saifullah Rahmani termed the act of demolition as 'disturbing' and 'unacceptable'. While tweeting on late night hours on Monday, the official handle @AIMPLB_Official said, "The board demands @TelanganaCMO to construct the demolished masjids in the #Secretariat at the same spot where they had been. The government must fix its errors before any public reaction".

Echoing the sentiments of other Ulemas, Rahmani asked the Chief Minister to witness this as not a political, but religious issue and foundation of the mosques should be laid at same place when the government lays foundation for new Secretariat building and should be handed over to Wakf.

"We hope CM gives written instructions to officials concerned and in time bound fashion resolve the matter, lest people resort to peaceful protest," he cautioned. Meanwhile one of the active members and Muslim face of Telangana movement, Maulana Hamid Mohammad Khan (state president Jamaat-e-Islami Hind) who has till now maintained silence over the matter opened up.

In a media statement, he also demanded that mosques are built at the same site. "Chief Minister should break his silence, let the government make a clear announcement of immediate construction of mosques at the same place," he demanded.

Urging the state government to formally announce the reconstruction of two mosques, Hashmi Masjid and Daftar-e-Mutamdi Masjid in the Secretariat premises, he termed CM's statement regretting the 'incident' of razing three religious structures (including temple), as a 'failed political attempt' to reduce the seriousness of the incident.

"These mosques should be identified at the same place in the map of the new Secretariat building. This solution will also be a symbol of the survival of the traditional religious tolerance of the state of Telangana and the secular policy of the government. Khan said that if the government fails in this decision then the people will have no choice but to protest by adopting democratic and constitutional methods," he cautioned.

Earlier on Monday, a meeting of Ulemas and religious scholars was held at the office of Tahreek Muslim Shabban for protection of mosques in Secretariat. The meeting was attending by Mohammed Mustaq Mallik (President) TMS, Moulana Abdul Moghni Al Mazhari (President) Jamiat Ulema Hind Hyderabad, Syed Mustafa Mehmood (Gen Secretary MBT) & Sikender Khan (Secretary MBT) and others. They decided to approach Supreme Court, in case State government, does not come up with clarity over the matter.