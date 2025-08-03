Hyderabad has wherewithal to host 2036 Olympics: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday affirmed his overwhelming commitment to promote sports and assured appropriate budget allocations to help Telangana emerge as a vibrant hub for all aspiring sportspersons.

Following India’s bid to host the 2036 Olympics, he pointed out that Hyderabad not only has the wherewithal to host the mother of all sporting events, but it would also be extended all-round support to help secure the maximum medals for India. The Chief Minister, who unveiled a new state sports policy during the sports conclave at HICC, emphasised that the decision to come up with the new policy was arrived at after in-depth deliberations.

Moreover, there was no sports policy until now, a lacuna that the Congress government wanted to rectify and provide platforms to all budding athletes.

“The youth is going astray in the absence of a sports policy. In recent times, drug and marijuana cases have increased significantly in Telangana. We have formed Eagle Force to control drugs and marijuana. There is a danger that many youngsters may turn into addicts. We are bringing a sports policy so that sportspersons from Telangana can compete with the world and win laurels for the country. To reduce political interference in sports, there will be a sports policy in public and private partnership, involving experts from diverse fields as stakeholders. The state government plays a limited role in this matter,” he explained.

Accusing the BRS regime of converting sports grounds into function halls, Revanth Reddy recalled how the national football team that finished fourth in the 1956 Olympics at Melbourne boasted of nine players from Hyderabad.

“Many players like Mohd Azharuddin, VVS Laxman, Ravikanth Reddy, Siraj, Nikat Zareen and Deepti represent Telangana. We have sent a clear message that the state government recognises not only academics but also excellence in sports. Owing to the negligence of the previous government, sports grounds have become function halls. They have become venues for events and sunburn parties,” he said.