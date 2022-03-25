Hyderabad: No cut on pending traffic challans after March

People can now hurry up to pay pending traffic challans in the city as the discount offered by the Hyderabad traffic police will end by March. In a press conference, the city traffic's joint Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath said that no discount will be offered on traffic challan in April.

So far, Rs 1.85 Cr traffic challans were cleared, and Rs. 190 crore was collected from these challans, he said, adding that discount on challans will end on March 31.

The offer announced by the traffic police wing of the state government is receiving an overwhelming response from the traffic violators. It is learned that around 1,000 challans are being cleared per minute.

The city traffic police announced 75 per cent cut on traffic challans on two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles that means they need to pay only 25 per cent of the fine. The offer is valid till March 31.