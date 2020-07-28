Hyderabad: Pay balm for varsity,college teaching staff

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government on Monday issued orders extending the UGC Revised Pay Scales, 2016 to the university and college teachers in the State with effect from January 1, 2016.



A government order said that the salaries in the revised UGC pay scales of 2016 shall be payable from July 2019, the salary payable on August 1, 2019. However, orders for the disbursement of arrears for the period from January 1, 2016, to June 20, 2019, will be issued separately.

Accordingly, arrears for those having PF accounts shall be credited to their PF accounts. Allowing, 80 per cent of the amount credited will be permitted to be withdrawn on receipt of the amount received from the Centre. The balance 20 per cent will continue to remain in the PF account.

In the case of the teaching staff of private aided degree colleges not covered under PF, then, the managements of the colleges are directed to purchase National Savings Scheme certificates, in the name of the staff members concerned, on receipt of funds from the Centre.

But, in the case of staff recruited on or after September 1, 2004, and covered by the Contributory Pension Scheme, the arrears will be credited to a compulsory saving scheme under the Public Account, permitting withdrawal of 80 per cent from the same on receipt of funds from the Centre. However, in case of the teaching staff who are eligible for UGC revised pay scale of 2016 and retired from service or died while in service, the arrears shall be disbursed in cash, the orders said.