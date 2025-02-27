Hyderabad Rising, Telangana Rising: CM Revanth Reddy Showcases State’s Unstoppable Growth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reaffirmed his confidence in the state’s rapid development, declaring that “Telangana Rising… Hyderabad Rising… will not stop.” Addressing concerns initially raised about the ambitious vision for the state's progress, he stated that the ongoing developments have not only convinced sceptics but also gained global recognition.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while inaugurating HCL Tech’s Global Delivery Centre in Madhapur, Hyderabad, alongside IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu. Speaking at the event, he highlighted Telangana’s transformation into one of the fastest-growing states in India, with Hyderabad emerging as a key centre for investment and innovation.

Hyderabad’s Global Ambitions

CM Revanth Reddy emphasised that Hyderabad is no longer competing with domestic metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, or Bengaluru but is now positioning itself against leading global cities. “When we said this before, it was dismissed as an ambitious dream. But today, with Telangana becoming a leader in electric vehicle promotion, a hub for data centres, green energy, life sciences, biotech, skill development, manufacturing, and agri-processing, our vision is being acknowledged worldwide.”

The Chief Minister expressed pride in the state’s ability to attract multinational corporations and sign strategic agreements daily. He noted that the opening of the HCL Tech KRC Campus, in line with the MoUs signed last year, marks another significant milestone in the state's economic progress.

Investment Boom and Economic Growth

Telangana has emerged as the top destination for international and domestic investments within just one year. The Chief Minister highlighted the state’s pioneering adoption of Artificial Intelligence and its success in maintaining low inflation rates. He recalled that when his government set the goal of achieving a $1 trillion GDP for Telangana, some dismissed it as unrealistic. However, he pointed out that in just two business summits held in Davos, Telangana secured investment deals worth ₹40,000 crore and attracted a total of ₹1.78 lakh crore in investments.

Hyderabad’s Expanding Role in Life Sciences

Further solidifying its position as a global biotech and life sciences hub, Telangana successfully hosted BioAsia 2025, one of the world’s premier biodiversity summits. Additionally, the state welcomed Amgen, one of the leading life sciences companies, to Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister also commended HCL Technologies for its continued expansion. Since its establishment in Hyderabad in 2007, the company has significantly contributed to the IT sector’s growth. Now, with a new world-class facility spanning 3.2 lakh square feet and employing 5,000 professionals, HCL Tech Hyderabad is set to achieve even greater milestones.

Industry Leaders in Attendance

The event saw the participation of key industry figures, including HCL CEO and Managing Director C. Vijayakumar, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Digital Business Pawan Vadapalli, and Industries Department Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, along with other dignitaries.

With Hyderabad emerging as a preferred investment destination for global giants, Telangana’s growth trajectory continues to gain momentum, solidifying its reputation as a powerhouse in technology, manufacturing, and life sciences.