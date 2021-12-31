Hyderabad: Shaikpet flyover to open for commuters tomorrow

Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday will throw open Shaikpet flyover tomorrow.

The 2.71-km long flyover has been constructed by the government under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) at a cost of Rs 333.55 crore. The flyover begins at Tolichowki and concludes at Malkam cheruvu, traversing through OU colony, Shaikpet and Whisper Valley.

The six-lane two-way flyover will address the traffic issues and decrease the travel time for the people travelling between Retibowli and Gachibowli. The construction works of the flyover began in 2018. It covers four main junctions such as Shaikpet, Filmnagar, OU colony and Whisper valley.

The flyover has been built to facilitate smooth flow of traffic from Mehdipatnam to Gachibowli and Financial district.