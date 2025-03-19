Hyderabad’s ORR Phase-2 water supply project nears completion; Major flood prevention initiative approved

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) Phase-2 Water Supply Project is in its final stage, ensuring a reliable drinking water supply to urban areas within the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits. This marks a significant step towards addressing the growing water needs of the expanding city.

Strengthening Urban Infrastructure

Alongside the water supply project, the state government is implementing a comprehensive drainage system to tackle urban flooding and water stagnation in Hyderabad. As part of this initiative, a ₹5,942 crore Integrated Stormwater Drainage Project has been approved to enhance flood resilience and drainage efficiency.

Announcing the initiative in the 2025-26 Budget, Telangana Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated, "With rapid urbanisation, Hyderabad faces increasing challenges in water management. These projects are designed to provide sustainable solutions for drinking water access and flood prevention."

Enhanced Flood Management for Hyderabad

The Integrated Stormwater Drainage Project is set to:

Prevent waterlogging in flood-prone areas.

in flood-prone areas. Improve drainage efficiency , ensuring swift water discharge during heavy rains.

, ensuring swift water discharge during heavy rains. Enhance urban resilience, reducing damage to infrastructure and residential areas.

With climate change leading to erratic rainfall patterns, Hyderabad’s investment in stormwater management and water supply infrastructure is crucial for sustainable urban growth. These projects will not only secure water availability but also mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall, positioning Hyderabad as a model for smart urban planning.