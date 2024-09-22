  • Menu
HYDRA Demolitions Underway in Kukatpally and Ameenpur

The HYDRA team has resumed demolition operations in Hyderabad, focusing on clearing illegal encroachments.

Hyderabad : The HYDRA team has resumed demolition operations in Hyderabad, focusing on clearing illegal encroachments. In Kukatpally, the team is dismantling unauthorized structures built on the Nallacheruvu lake. The lake, which spans 27 acres, has seen 7 acres of its NTL and buffer zone illegally occupied. Over 50 permanent buildings and apartments have been constructed on 4 acres of the buffer zone, while the remaining 3 acres of NTL land host 25 buildings and 16 sheds. While residential buildings are being spared, HYDRA is actively demolishing the 16 sheds. Given the scale of the operation, heavy police presence has been deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, similar demolition activities are underway in Ameenpur Municipality, Sangareddy district. Illegal constructions in Patelguda, specifically in Survey No. 12, are being targeted by HYDRA for demolition. These actions form part of an ongoing effort to clear illegal constructions across the region.

