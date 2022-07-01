I only question double standards, pseudo-secularism, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that he only questioned the double standards and pseudo-secularism of political parties and others using Muslims only as vote-banks.



Speaking to The Hans India, on complaints of his Hindutva rhetoric bordering on instigating violence and disturbing communal harmony, he said, it was sad to hear the comment 'if 15 minutes were given, we will slaughter them" Where have all the secularists vanished? Why could they not control Owaisi? Insults were hurled at Goddess Bhagya Lakshmi. Were these brazen statements not intended to disturb communal harmony and instigating violence by spewing venom against other religions?

"In Telangana a Muslim and a Christian claiming to be a Muslim and Christian is secularism. but, when Bandi Sanjay identifies himself as a Hindu becomes communal and communalism," he observed.

The Karimnagar MP said, "Bandi Sanjay has never insulted Islam or Allah. I speak about my dharma and its greatness. "I said Hindus should remain Hindus. All that I asked was a Hindu by birth remain a Hindu till his death. What's wrong with it?"

"Let people practice their respective religions; there is no issue about it at all. One religion should not insult another religion. Don't sully the integrity and purity of one religion by blaming another religion for the sake of politics."

When we organised a meeting at Bhagyalakshmi temple, we asked only one thing, why Old City is not developing? The Owaisi's family is hand in glove with the Congress, TDP and TRS. Every party that has come to power in united AP as well as after creation of Telangana why they are not developing the Old City. To amass assets by the Owaisi family and protect them is their agenda, he alleged.

Why several young people in the Old City are not getting passports? why they are not getting jobs? Why the Old City is not becoming a hi-tech city? Why companies don't dare go there? It is the same old roads and drainage systems. How long people in the Old City should suffer? They are voting for the MIM party, but why is it that the party is not bothered about their development?

"In Gujarat, UP development is taking place in the areas with predominant Muslim population. Triple Talaq is ushered in to avoid letting down of women in Muslim society. With a noble intent PM Modi's government has brought the law. What is the stand of the MIM on it? It does not want the well-being of Muslim society and women. The TRS is also following the Majlis. Because by supporting the MIM, the TRS wants to gain votes of that community. However, there is a change in Muslim society after my public meeting in which I highlighted the woes of the Old City residents and its development. People are getting clarity that the BJP is not treating them as vote-banks but is committed to development.