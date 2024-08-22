IG of Multi-Zone 11, V. Satyanarayana, Takes Action Against Negligent Police Officers

Gadwal: IG of Multi-Zone 11, Mr. V. Satyanarayana, has initiated strict action against police officers who displayed negligence in their duties. Recently, a major gambling operation was uncovered in the Undavalli Police Station area near Alampur, involving individuals from Kurnool district. The district police team conducted a raid and apprehended the individuals involved.

Following allegations that surfaced during the raid, Jogulamba Gadwal SP Mr. Srinivas Rao and other officials conducted an inquiry, leading to action against three police officers. These officers include Jogulamba Gadwal District Special Branch CI Jamulappa, Mahbubnagar District Nawabpet SI Vikram, and Undavalli SI Srinivasulu. The investigation revealed that SI Srinivasulu displayed gross negligence by failing to act against the large-scale gambling activities within his station’s jurisdiction until the district police team intervened. CI Jamulappa and SI Vikram were found to have indirect connections with the gamblers.

As a result, these three officers have been immediately removed from their duties and placed under Vacancy Reserve (VR), with strict departmental action to follow. Additionally, Gadwal CI Bhim Kumar has been attached to Multi-Zone 11 VR for failing to effectively manage a recent conflict between two groups during a visit by Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao to Gadwal and Gattu regions.

IG of Police V. Satyanarayana emphasized that there will be no tolerance for negligence or complacency regarding law and order, which is a priority for the state government. He also issued warning that any police officer found to be directly or indirectly involved in illegal activities such as gambling, PDS rice smuggling, or drug trafficking will face strict disciplinary action.