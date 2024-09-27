IMA elections to be held today

Karimnagar: Indian Medical Association (IMA) Telangana State Election Commission chairman P Vijaya Chander Reddy released the IMA election notification on Thursday.

As part of the elections held every two years by the IMA State chapter, the election for 17 posts will be held on October 27 from 9 am to 5 pm at the state office, he said.

The IMA is an organisation working closely with the government for public health while fighting for the rights of allopathic doctors with 76 branches in the state and a membership of 20,000.

Democratically elected office bearers will take charge from November 1 2024 onwards. Election schedule is as follows; dispatch of election notification and nomination forms Sep 26, receiving nomination forms Sep 27 to Oct 10 by 5 pm, scrutiny of nominations and display of valid list on Nov 11.

Last day for withdrawals of valid nominations Nov 15, intimation of final valid list Nov 16, polling date Nov 27, polling time 9 am to 5 pm, counting and declaring results is from 7:30pm onwards on Nov 27.

IMA State President Dr P Kali Prasad Rao, Secretary Dr J Vijay Rao, Finance Secretary Dr Rajendra Kumar Yadav, IMA Convenor of Telangana Election Commission Dr E Vijayendra Reddy, Member of Election Commission Dr P Sai Kumar were present.