In-charge ministers to finalise tickets, push for municipal poll sweep

Hyderabad: In-charge ministers have officially entered the municipal election arena to finalise tickets for suitable candidates, expressing high confidence that the Congress party will sweep all municipalities and corporations.

This move comes as the nomination filing process, which commenced on January 28, is set to conclude on January 30. The party is banking on government welfare schemes and development initiatives to secure a comprehensive victory. In Karimnagar, in-charge minister Thummala Nageshwara Rao, alongside district minister Ponnam Prabhakar, conducted a direct consultation with corporator aspirants at the Karimnagar DCC office.

During the session, Ponnam Prabhakar revealed that a detailed survey is currently underway across all 66 wards of the Karimnagar Corporation to ensure the most viable candidates are selected. He introduced the Select Elect concept, urging aspirants to conduct their own assessments and collectively choose the strongest representatives for their respective wards to ensure a Congress victory. Similar exercises were conducted in the Peddapalli constituency for the Peddapalli and Sultanabad municipalities. This session saw the participation of ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and D Sridhar Babu, among other senior leaders.

In Adilabad, in-charge minister Jupally Krishna Rao met with Mancherial MLA Kokkirala Premsagar Rao to deliberate on election strategies. He also held discussions with key leaders from the Chennuru and Kyathanahalli municipalities, providing clear directives to the party cadre. Jupally Krishna Rao clarified to local leaders that tickets will be allocated based on public reputation, service record and dedication to strengthening the party.

He advised those who may not receive a ticket to remain steadfast, promising that the party would provide due recognition and suitable positions in the future for those who work hard during the campaign. In Ramagundam, ministers urged all aspirants to actively promote the state government welfare schemes and the six guarantees to every household. The leadership emphasised that collective effort is essential to translate government performance into electoral success across the urban local bodies. The party remains focused on ensuring that only those with a genuine connection to the people represent them in the upcoming municipal governance.