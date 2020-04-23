Increasing corona cases in Suryapet worry Khammam people

Khammam: The increasing cases in the neighbouring Suryapet district is making the Khammam district people to worry to death. It should be reminded here that 80 corona positive cases were registered in Suryapet district. Meanwhile, corona positive cases in Khammam also slowly increasing creating tension among the people.

First positive case, a Delhi religious meeting returnee, was registered on April 6 at Pedda Thanda village under Khammam rural mandal. The second case recorded on April 8; third and fourth cases on April 11; fifth case on April 12; sixth and seventh cases on April 13; and eighth case reported on April 21. The administration set up three containment zones where positive cases have been reported and imposed stringent restriction and deployed police force. The officials are providing essential commodities and vegetables to the people in containment zones through RTC buses.