Indian languages key to bridging rural-urban divide: Bandi Sanjay

Indore/Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has stressed that true democratisation of knowledge in India will only be possible when higher education, research, startups, and digital platforms are made available in Indian languages.

Speaking at the Joint Regional Official Language Conference of Central, Western and Southern Regions held at Devi Ahilya University in Indore, Kumar said that technology, Artificial Intelligence and language technology are opening new opportunities to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban India.

He emphasised that Indian languages, including Hindi, are not merely cultural heritage but will serve as the foundation of the nation’s future. “If Indian languages are kept at the centre of education and technology, the gap between rural and urban people will automatically reduce,” he remarked.

The Minister highlighted the role of the Rajbhasha Department in promoting Hindi and other Indian languages in governance. He noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is moving towards self-reliance by strengthening its cultural roots. Quoting Modi, Kumar said, “Language is like the soul of any civilized society.” He added that the new National Education Policy places Indian languages at the core of knowledge dissemination.

Under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Centre is working to integrate Hindi and other Indian languages into global dialogues in governance and technology. Kumar praised modern translation tools and applications launched by the Rajbhasha Department, such as Hindi Shabda Sindhu and Bharati Bahubaashi Anand Sarathi, which are simplifying administration and making governance more transparent.

He underlined that knowledge acquired in the mother tongue is more stable and extensive, while other languages connect India to the global stage.

“Language is not just a facility for administration; it gives birth to ideas, carries cultures forward, and shows the direction of society,” Kumar said.

The Minister also pointed out that Hindi has gained global recognition through education, media, cinema, literature, and digital platforms, connecting millions across the world to India. He congratulated recipients of the Rajbhasha Awards and encouraged them to continue promoting Hindi and other Indian languages.

Reflecting on his own journey, Kumar shared that though he hails from the Telugu-speaking state of Telangana and initially did not know Hindi, he now conducts all his work in Hindi, inspired by Amit Shah’s encouragement. He expressed confidence that ongoing efforts will inspire greater use of Hindi and Indian languages in governance and daily life.

The event was attended by Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, Vice Chancellor Dr. Rakesh Singhai, academicians JL Reddy and Narmada Prasad, and Secretary of the Official Language Department Smt. Anjali Arya, Joint Secretary Dr. Nidhi Pandey, and others.