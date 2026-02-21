Inferno in the heart of Ameerpet, courage saves hundreds

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed on Friday near Maitrivanam in Ameerpet area after a fire broke out in the commercial building housing an educational institute. However, all the occupants, including students, staff and others were rescued, and no injuries or casualties were reported.

The fire erupted around 11 am in the five-storey Aditya Enclave. At the time of the incident, nearly 100 people were inside the building, with many students trapped. On receiving the information, police and fire-fighters quickly arrived at the scene to rescue those who were seeking help from a fourth-floor balcony.

As many as three fire tenders from Punjagutta, SR Nagar, and Secretariat fire stations rushed to the spot. The fire-fighters faced challenges in their rescue efforts due to thick smoke billowing from the building, which complicated their operation. Using ladders and face masks, the fire-fighters managed to reach the balcony to rescue the students safely, and the fire was brought under control within minutes.

According to the fire department, a fire broke out at the Nilgiri Block of Aditya Enclave, reportedly from an electrical panel board located on the ground floor. Thick smoke rapidly filled the staircase area after the cables ignited, causing panic among occupants, especially those on the upper floors.

“We assisted students coming down from balconies using ladders. Around 60 individuals were evacuated, while 20 others had already evacuated before the fire brigade arrived,” stated P Ramesh, Station Fire Officer (SFO) Punjagutta.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit in an electrical panel board located on the ground floor. Police said the flames had spread up to the third floor before being brought under control. No injuries were reported in the incident. Officials have started an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Following the fire accident, traffic movement in the surrounding areas was affected. Due to the incident and heavy vehicular flow, traffic was gridlocked in SR Nagar Road and Maitrivanam Junction towards Satyam Theatre Road and surrounding areas. Police have asked all nearby shops to remain closed for the day as a precaution.

Meanwhile, the HYDRAA control room received the information about the fire incident at 11 am, and DRF teams were rushed to the spot at around 11.04 am. They controlled the flames using fire extinguishers.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath visited the spot and reviewed the situation on the ground. He examined the cause of the fire and appreciated the prompt response of the DRF teams, which helped avert a major disaster.

Ranganath said, “In light of consecutive incidents, there is a need to make amendments and changes to the fire laws. We will report this to the government in collaboration with the relevant departments.”

Ranganath urged building owners and the public to strictly adhere to fire safety norms and ensure that emergency exits remain unobstructed to facilitate safe evacuation during emergencies.