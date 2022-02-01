Injustice done to common man in Union Budget 2022: Telangana CM KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the Union Budget 2022, presented by the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in parliament today. The CM said that injustice was not only done to the people from SC, ST, BC and minority communities but also for farmers, poor, employed and common man.



Reacting over the Union Budget 2022, a tweet from Telangana Chief Minister's office said that there was nothing in the budget for the common man. The Chief Minister termed it as a 'golmaal budget' and said the budget is big zero for farmers, agriculture sector and handloom sector. "No measures have been taken to protect handloom workers in the budget which also left the employees and small traders in despair," the CM said. He also added that it is unfortunate as there is no chance in income tax slabs.

He continued that the central government has watered down the hopes of employees, working class and other tax payers that there would be changes in the income tax slabs.

"With the budget, the central government has made it clear that it had been negligent in developing medical, health and infrastructure sector. While the infrastructure is being developed across the world during COVID-19 crises, the centre did not show any interest in developing it," the Chief Minister said.

He criticized that it is strange that the health of the people was not at all important for the central government.