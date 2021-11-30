Inspect schools conducting physical classes, Telangana High Court tells TS

Hyderabad: The Bench adjudicated two Public Interest Litigations challenging the decision of the State government in directing all the government and private schools to commence physical classes from September 1.

The Bench directed the State government to constitute inspection teams and ensure that a doctor was part of that inspection team, which would take up inspections of all the pre-primary, primary government and private schools, which have commenced physical classes from September 1, and check whether the Covid-19 protocols and SOPs were adhered to scrupulously or not.



Senior Counsel V Ravichandra, appearing for petitioners, informed the court that in view of the new variant of Covid-19 spreading across the globe, it might prove fatal for the students attending physical classes and prayed the court to direct the State government form vigilance teams to check the schools as to whether they were following Covid-19 norms or not.

Radhiv Reddy, Government Pleader, informed the Bench that all the schools were adhering to the Covid-19 norms strictly. The case will again come for hearing again in February.