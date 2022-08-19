Intermediate girl dies due to sickness in Social Welfare school in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: In an unfortunate incident, an Intermediate girl student died in the Social Welfare Residential School. The incident took place at Isnapur of Patancheru Mandal in Sangareddy district on Friday morning.

Authorities said the girl identified as Akhila (17) was reportedly suffering from some gynecological issues. On Friday morning, Akhila went into the washroom and collapsed due to severe stomach pain.

She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Akhila is a native of Lok Thanda in Sirgapur Mandal of Sangareddy district. Investigation is underway.