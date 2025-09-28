Invest in State for huge profits: CM

Hyderabad: ChiefMinister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday extended an open invitation to global and domestic investors, urging them to set up outlets and explore opportunities in the State’s rapidly expanding tourism sector. Speaking at the “Tourism Conclave 2025” held in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister declared that Telangana has built an investor-friendly ecosystem that promises high returns.

He said the People’s Government brought new Tourism Policy into the force after the 10 years of the formation of the state.

Congratulating state Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao for successfully entering into agreements with the prospective investors to invest Rs 15,000 crores in the tourism sector in the state, the CM said that Telangana is blessed with many attractive tourist places which contribute to the growth of the state economy.

Telangana is also a peace loving secured state in the country which also helps the investors to earn more profits. CM highlighted the best infrastructure in Hyderabad and the government’s efforts to promote the city as a world class destination for future investments.

The Hyderabad city was already competing with other developed countries, the CM said that the government organised Miss World event during the India – Pakistan war and drew the world’s attention.