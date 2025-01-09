Invitation and Calendar Release Ceremony for Sri Jogulamba Ammavaru Brahmotsavams and Sri Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Maha Shivaratri Celebrations

Gadwal: The Annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Jogulamba Ammavaru will be conducted from Thursday, January 30, 2025, to Monday, February 3, 2025. Additionally, the Maha Shivaratri Celebrations of Sri Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy will be held from Tuesday, February 25, 2025, to Saturday, March 1, 2025.

To mark these grand events, the release of invitation cards, pamphlets, and the 2025 temple calendar will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 3:00 PM in the temple premises.

Devotees and well-wishers are cordially invited to attend the program.